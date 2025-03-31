NHPC's Solar Surge: Bikaner Project Powers Up

State-run NHPC has successfully integrated its 300-megawatt solar power project in Bikaner into the Inter-State Transmission System. This advancement marks a significant leap in India's renewable energy capacity as NHPC begins supplying 31 megawatts to the grid.

The company announced that the commercial declaration for a partial capacity of 100 megawatts will be phased and communicated in due course. This marks a strategic approach to maximizing the project's efficiency while gradually ramping up its output.

NHPC, known as India's leading hydropower development organization, expects the entire solar initiative's commissioning to be completed by August 31, 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)