Left Menu

NHPC's Solar Surge: Bikaner Project Powers Up

NHPC's 300 MW solar project in Bikaner has been connected to the Inter-State Transmission System, with 31 MW now supplying the grid. Commercial declaration for a 100 MW phase will occur soon, with complete commissioning by August 2025. NHPC is India's leading hydropower developer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 21:44 IST
NHPC's Solar Surge: Bikaner Project Powers Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-run NHPC has successfully integrated its 300-megawatt solar power project in Bikaner into the Inter-State Transmission System. This advancement marks a significant leap in India's renewable energy capacity as NHPC begins supplying 31 megawatts to the grid.

The company announced that the commercial declaration for a partial capacity of 100 megawatts will be phased and communicated in due course. This marks a strategic approach to maximizing the project's efficiency while gradually ramping up its output.

NHPC, known as India's leading hydropower development organization, expects the entire solar initiative's commissioning to be completed by August 31, 2025, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025