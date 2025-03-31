Assam CM Launches Major Development Projects in Biswanath

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced a series of significant developmental initiatives during his visit to Biswanath, featuring the inauguration of Southeast Asia's first automated vehicle fitness testing station, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. This facility can evaluate up to 300 vehicles daily, serving the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

The Chief Minister further laid the foundation stone for a Rs 58.81 crore ropeway linking Biswanath Ghat to Umatumoni River Island, anticipated to enhance tourism and local transportation. Additional inaugurations included the Circuit House costing Rs 12.98 crore, the Biswanath Zila Parishad Office at Rs 4 crore, and several other community facilities.

In his address, CM Sarma reaffirmed the government's development goals, mentioning the forthcoming Biswanath Medical College and a Nursing College. He also highlighted plans for an underwater tunnel to boost connectivity and urged educational enhancements to improve job prospects for Assamese youth, including specialised language training.

(With inputs from agencies.)