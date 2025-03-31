Left Menu

Assam CM Launches Major Development Projects in Biswanath

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated several key projects in Biswanath, including Southeast Asia's first automated vehicle fitness testing station. He also laid the foundation for a ropeway and an industrial park, highlighting the state's commitment to development. Plans for a medical college and a nursing school were also announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:01 IST
Assam CM Launches Major Development Projects in Biswanath
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at the automated vehicle fitness testing station at Biswanath on Monday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma commenced a series of significant developmental initiatives during his visit to Biswanath, featuring the inauguration of Southeast Asia's first automated vehicle fitness testing station, constructed at a cost of Rs 11.50 crore. This facility can evaluate up to 300 vehicles daily, serving the districts of Biswanath, Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur.

The Chief Minister further laid the foundation stone for a Rs 58.81 crore ropeway linking Biswanath Ghat to Umatumoni River Island, anticipated to enhance tourism and local transportation. Additional inaugurations included the Circuit House costing Rs 12.98 crore, the Biswanath Zila Parishad Office at Rs 4 crore, and several other community facilities.

In his address, CM Sarma reaffirmed the government's development goals, mentioning the forthcoming Biswanath Medical College and a Nursing College. He also highlighted plans for an underwater tunnel to boost connectivity and urged educational enhancements to improve job prospects for Assamese youth, including specialised language training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025