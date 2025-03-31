Left Menu

Hyderabad Police Ensures Peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr Festivities

The Hyderabad City Police, led by Commissioner C.V. Anand, successfully oversaw a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration at Miralam Eidgah, distributing chocolates to children and wishing the Muslim community joy and peace. The event, supported by key police officers, concluded the Ramadan month without incidents, aiding community shopping activities.

Hyderabad police officials distribute sweets on occasion of Eid (Photo: Hyderabad Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Under the stewardship of Commissioner C.V. Anand, the Hyderabad City Police effectively managed a peaceful Eid-ul-Fitr celebration at the Miralam Eidgah. In a gesture of goodwill, Anand distributed chocolates to children and extended warm wishes to the Muslim community, underscoring a message of joy and tranquility.

C.V. Anand personally supervised arrangements at the Eidgah, ensuring untroubled festivities. In a statement, police officials commended the incident-free conclusion to Ramadan and noted the efficient arrangements that facilitated shopping for community members during the holy month.

The event saw participation from senior police figures, including Additional CP Law and Order Vikram Singh Mann, Joint CP Traffic Joel Davis, and South Zone DCP Sneha Mehra, among others, highlighting a collaborative effort for community safety and celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

