Affordable Nutritious Meals at AGMC and GBP Hospital: A New Dawn for Patient Welfare

Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital, in collaboration with the Rotary Club and Patient Welfare Committee, have unveiled a pocket-friendly midday meal service for patients and families, priced at Rs 10. This move is aimed at alleviating the economic strain on numerous underprivileged patients, offering them nutritious meals at minimal cost.

GBP Hospital, a historical medical pillar in the region, serves a substantial patient demographic, many arriving from distant locations outside Agartala. To address their financial challenges, the hospital administration and the Tripura state government are providing wholesome meals, featuring items such as eggs, vegetables, and lentils, at a nominal fee, ensuring accessibility for all.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted this pioneering initiative while speaking to ANI, expressing satisfaction over its implementation. He recalled his own tenure at the hospital and underscored the significance of the meal service for accompanying family members, which was realized with the support of the local Rotary Club and the Patient Welfare Committee.

The government has strengthened this welfare effort by inaugurating a new shelter facility, which ensures that those accompanying patients have a place to stay and affordable food access. The program's inauguration was seen as a step forward in the government's commitment to social welfare, significantly easing the hardships faced by economically disadvantaged families.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of making affordable meal programs accessible to the economically disadvantaged, the Tripura government has ensured that this initiative operates within budget while optimizing its reach. Beneficiaries have expressed their gratitude for the support, appreciating the state's ongoing commitment to public welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)