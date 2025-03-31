Punjab Governor's Anti-Drug March: A Call for Unity
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria initiates a six-day padyatra to combat drug abuse, aimed at uniting diverse efforts into a mass movement. The march seeks to engage public participation and raise awareness, emphasizing collective action from society's varied sectors.
Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged an all-out effort to eradicate drug abuse in the state, advocating for a unified front in turning the fight against drugs into a widespread movement. Speaking at the Punjab Raj Bhavan, he announced a six-day anti-drug padyatra scheduled from April 3-8, targeting Gurdaspur and Amritsar districts to bolster public awareness and engagement in this crucial cause.
Kataria noted the existence of numerous independent initiatives against drug abuse and proposed a collective approach to strengthen the mission. Accompanied by author and lawyer Khushwant Singh on a 'Paidal Yatra,' Kataria emphasized the severe impact of drugs, particularly on the youth, and outlined his journey from April 3-8, spending two days in Gurdaspur before heading to Amritsar. The padyatra will kick off at Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor and will involve stops at educational institutions to encourage public dialogue and participation.
The Amritsar segment, beginning April 5, will include stops at Guru Harkrishan Public School and conclude at the historical Jallianwala Bagh. The march is part of the State Government's broader initiatives against drugs, with Kataria stressing the importance of societal support, educators, religious leaders, intellectuals, and the general populace. He appealed to the media for robust coverage to enhance the movement's reach and impact, asserting their crucial role in this advocacy.
