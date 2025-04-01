Tariffs and Tensions: Trump's Trade Gambits

U.S. President Donald Trump has reignited trade tensions with sweeping tariff threats since his return to office on January 20. His aggressive approach, which ranges from universal import duties to targeted tariffs, aims to exert pressure on global trade partners to align with U.S. policy demands.

These threats have left businesses and nations on edge, feeding market instability and a recent stock selloff. Trump's proposed tariffs target countries like Mexico, Canada, and China, prompting counteractions that could escalate into a broader trade war, bringing uncertainty to global markets.

Trump's strategy includes broad tariffs on all imports and sectoral duties affecting autos, metals, semiconductors, and more. Targeting trade imbalances and non-tariff barriers, his plan could significantly impact industries worldwide and reshape the future of international commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)