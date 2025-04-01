Left Menu

Shell's Warning: Australia's Energy Policy and Potential Gas Shortage

Shell Australia cautions that Australia's proposal to enforce export gas into the domestic market could deter investments and worsen shortages. As energy becomes a major election issue, debates arise over the right approach to addressing potential gas shortages without discouraging investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-04-2025 05:02 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 05:02 IST
Shell's Warning: Australia's Energy Policy and Potential Gas Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Tuesday, Shell issued a warning regarding Australia's proposal to redirect more export gas into the domestic realm, expressing concerns that such a move might deter investments and exacerbate gas shortages. As the general election looms on May 3, energy has become a pivotal campaign issue.

The conservative Liberal-National coalition promises to lower power bills and avert an east coast gas shortage through a gas reservation initiative. However, Shell Australia Chair Cecile Wake criticized the proposed export controls, arguing they do not effectively influence consumer prices.

She emphasized that simply redirecting gas does not increase supply and could hinder investment when combined with price caps and market interventions. The opposition pledges to impose export redirection, while the ruling Labor party focuses on renewables, maintaining emergency powers to address possible shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025