The Kremlin announced on Monday that Russia and the United States are collaborating on potential peace settlements for Ukraine and improving bilateral relations, even amid tensions displayed by U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump expressed anger after Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In response to Trump's comments, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed ongoing efforts with Washington to mend damaged relations and work on a Ukrainian settlement, even without definitive specifics to disclose yet. Trump suggested imposing hefty secondary tariffs on Russian oil buyers if diplomatic efforts did not advance.

Meanwhile, Trump's broader strategy includes exploring joint mineral projects with Russia, signaling opportunities for economic cooperation amid geopolitical tensions. The president affirmed his drive to be recognized as a peacemaking leader, especially concerning the Ukrainian conflict, which remains a crucial diplomatic goal.

