Massive Blaze Erupts at Petronas Pipeline Near Kuala Lumpur

A gas pipeline managed by Malaysia's state energy company, Petronas, caught fire on Tuesday, igniting a blaze that spread to the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Efforts to extinguish the fire are underway, authorities confirmed.

In a statement, Petronas announced that the affected pipeline has been isolated. The Selangor fire department reported that the incident has impacted surrounding homes, with seven residents successfully evacuated thus far. Local news and social media are flooded with images of a massive fire emitting a towering orange flame and thick smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire emanated from a leak in a 500-meter pipeline located in the town of Puchong. Emergency services revealed that Petronas has shut off the valve on the burning segment of the pipeline as investigations continue into the extent of the fire's reach within the residential area.

