Modi Government Boosts Farmer Income Amid Rising Fertilizer Prices

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted the Modi government's efforts to boost farm income and protect farmers from high international fertilizer prices. Measures include the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme and a substantial budget for fertilizer subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:55 IST
Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized the Modi government's commitment to increasing farm income and shielding farmers from soaring fertilizer prices. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, he underscored the vision to enhance farmer welfare, asserting that no effort will be spared in achieving this.

Chouhan highlighted the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which provides farmers with Rs 6,000 per month, as a key initiative. In response to queries about farm loan waivers, he detailed steps aimed at boosting production and reducing costs, thus elevating farm income steadily under the Modi administration.

Amid rising global fertilizer prices, the government has allocated Rs 1.77 lakh crore for subsidies this fiscal year, ensuring that the cost burden does not affect farmers. Chouhan reiterated that farmer welfare is embedded in BJP's ethos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

