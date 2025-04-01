AAP Pressures BJP on Delhi's Increasing Power Cuts
AAP leaders Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar demand a legislative discussion on rising power outages in Delhi. Atishi criticizes the BJP-led government for failing the 24-hour electricity model, attributing increased outages to their governance. Protests in Jagatpur reflect growing public discontent.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership has taken a stand against the recent surge in power outages in Delhi, with prominent figures Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar formally requesting a legislative debate on the issue. The demand is a response to growing public unrest over the city's inconsistent electricity supply.
In a stark critique, Delhi's Opposition Leader Atishi blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that power cuts have intensified since the party took control. According to Atishi, the BJP's administration is inept, resulting in the deterioration of the previously successful 24-hour power supply model.
The issue has raised public ire, with residents in areas like Jagatpur village organizing protests. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has joined the chorus, accusing the BJP-led administration of exacerbating the city's power supply woes.
