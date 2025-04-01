AAP Pressures BJP on Delhi's Increasing Power Cuts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership has taken a stand against the recent surge in power outages in Delhi, with prominent figures Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar formally requesting a legislative debate on the issue. The demand is a response to growing public unrest over the city's inconsistent electricity supply.

In a stark critique, Delhi's Opposition Leader Atishi blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that power cuts have intensified since the party took control. According to Atishi, the BJP's administration is inept, resulting in the deterioration of the previously successful 24-hour power supply model.

The issue has raised public ire, with residents in areas like Jagatpur village organizing protests. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has joined the chorus, accusing the BJP-led administration of exacerbating the city's power supply woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)