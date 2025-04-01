Left Menu

Saket Court Grants Recall of Key Witnesses in Shraddha Walker Murder Case

The Saket District Court has permitted Aftab Amin Poonawala to recall and examine four key prosecution witnesses in the ongoing Shraddha Walker murder trial. Initially closed due to non-examination, this decision ensures a fair trial, addressing previous hindrances caused by counsel health issues.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Shraddha Walker murder case, the Saket District Court has allowed the defendant, Aftab Amin Poonawala, a chance to recall and question four prosecution witnesses. This comes after earlier opportunities were missed due to counsel health issues, and it marks a critical moment in the trial.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge Manisha Khurana Kakkar has ruled that a fair trial necessitates allowing these material witnesses to be cross-examined. The court identified Sunil Kumar Mishra, Abhay Singh, Manveer Singh, and Krishan Kumar Khandelwal as these key witnesses. The court emphasized this would be the sole opportunity granted for their examination.

The decision follows a plea by Akshay Bhandari, the defense counsel, citing the main counsel's illness as a reason the examination had not occurred earlier. Despite opposition from the Delhi police, who argued against the recall, the court decided in favor of the defense, highlighting the importance of effective legal representation in criminal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

