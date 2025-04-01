Navigating the Diversification Dilemma: Insights on Asset Class Performance

Diversification is hailed as a cornerstone of prudent investment strategy, aiming to enhance risk-adjusted returns by incorporating assets with varied performance traits. However, achieving true diversification often proves more challenging than anticipated.

Assets like real estate, once regarded as reliable diversifiers by moving independently from the broader equity market, have recently shown a tendency to align more closely with stock market fluctuations, diminishing their role as a safeguard against downturns.

High-yield bonds, another diversification tool, face similar issues. Their close correlation with broad economic trends and equities can undermine their portfolio-stabilizing potential during economic slumps. Meanwhile, cryptocurrencies, despite their non-traditional status, are plagued by extreme volatility, negating their diversification appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)