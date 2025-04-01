Argentina and U.S. Set Stage for Potential Trade Pact Amid Tariff Tensions

Argentina's Foreign Minister is scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, aiming to initiate discussions for a trade deal amid rising tensions over potential U.S. tariffs.

The meeting comes as President Donald Trump prepares to impose comprehensive tariffs targeting countries around the world. Argentina, a major grain, lithium, and energy producer, seeks to solidify its strategic alliance with the U.S., expanding upon the ideological alignment between Trump and Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei.

The Argentine government stated that discussions with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer would aim to enhance bilateral trade and lay the foundation for a robust trade agreement. President Milei, an advocate for minimal trade barriers, has intensified efforts to secure a deal since taking office in 2023.

