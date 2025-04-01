Left Menu

New Leadership at IESA: Paving the Way for India's Energy Future

Debmalya Sen has been appointed as the president of the India Energy Storage Alliance. With his extensive experience in energy solutions, Sen will lead strategic initiatives to promote energy storage and green technologies in India. IESA aims to support the country's net-zero goals and foster innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 16:33 IST
New Leadership at IESA: Paving the Way for India's Energy Future
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has named Debmalya Sen as its new president. With immediate effect, Sen will spearhead the strategic ventures of IESA aiming at bolstering energy storage solutions across India.

Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director of Customized Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd, highlighted Sen's expertise in battery storage, grid modernization, and green hydrogen as crucial assets for advancing IESA's mission of building a sustainable energy future.

Sen's previous experience at the World Economic Forum as the India Lead for Advanced Energy Solutions, where he guided discussions on energy transition and emerging technologies, will be pivotal in navigating IESA's future path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025