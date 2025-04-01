New Leadership at IESA: Paving the Way for India's Energy Future
Debmalya Sen has been appointed as the president of the India Energy Storage Alliance. With his extensive experience in energy solutions, Sen will lead strategic initiatives to promote energy storage and green technologies in India. IESA aims to support the country's net-zero goals and foster innovation.
In a significant development, the India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) has named Debmalya Sen as its new president. With immediate effect, Sen will spearhead the strategic ventures of IESA aiming at bolstering energy storage solutions across India.
Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director of Customized Energy Solutions India Pvt Ltd, highlighted Sen's expertise in battery storage, grid modernization, and green hydrogen as crucial assets for advancing IESA's mission of building a sustainable energy future.
Sen's previous experience at the World Economic Forum as the India Lead for Advanced Energy Solutions, where he guided discussions on energy transition and emerging technologies, will be pivotal in navigating IESA's future path.
