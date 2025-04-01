Surging Power Demand: India's Heatwave Fuels Energy Spike

India's electricity consumption surged by nearly 7% in March, reaching 148.48 billion units, largely due to climbing temperatures, reported official sources. This marks an increase from March 2024 when consumption hit 138.95 BU.

Peak power demand hit 235.22 GW last month, moving towards the May 2024 all-time high of approximately 250 GW. The Ministry anticipates meeting a remarkable demand of 260 GW during the summer months of 2024.

The Meteorological Department forecasts hotter-than-usual conditions from April to June, forecasting higher temperatures and more heatwaves, particularly in central and eastern India. Experts advise preparing for a significant rise in electricity needs, projected to increase by 9-10% this summer.

