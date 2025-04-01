Debunking Myths: The Battle Over Milk Consumption in India

An official from the Indian government has raised concerns over the spread of misconceptions surrounding milk consumption, attributing this to a "well-planned" vegan agenda promoting analogue dairy products in the country.

Speaking at the ICAR Annual Conference in Anand, Alka Upadhyaya from the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying emphasized every Indian's traditional consumption of milk without issues of lactose intolerance. She urged stakeholders to prioritize milk quality amidst the rising trend of vegan alternatives.

With myths about antimicrobial resistance in milk, Upadhyaya stated that the Indian milk quality aligns with international standards. Initiatives like Amul's campaign aim to combat misleading narratives and promote milk's benefits. The NDDB plans further efforts to bring more milk into the organized sector to ensure quality production.

(With inputs from agencies.)