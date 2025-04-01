Empowering Andhra Pradesh: The P4 Initiative's Impact

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an innovative initiative named 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' to combat poverty at the grassroots level.

This programme, initiated in Bapatla district, pairs affluent residents with underprivileged families, fostering a supportive relationship to offer guidance and financial assistance.

The P4 programme seeks to elevate the bottom 20 per cent of society with mentorship from the affluent top 10 per cent, receiving both state recognition and rewards for successful partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)