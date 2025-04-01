Left Menu

Empowering Andhra Pradesh: The P4 Initiative's Impact

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced the 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme, encouraging affluent individuals to support underprivileged families. The initiative aims to uplift the bottom 20 per cent of society through mentorship, financial support, and empowerment, aligning with government efforts to eradicate poverty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bapatla | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:04 IST
Empowering Andhra Pradesh: The P4 Initiative's Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an innovative initiative named 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' to combat poverty at the grassroots level.

This programme, initiated in Bapatla district, pairs affluent residents with underprivileged families, fostering a supportive relationship to offer guidance and financial assistance.

The P4 programme seeks to elevate the bottom 20 per cent of society with mentorship from the affluent top 10 per cent, receiving both state recognition and rewards for successful partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The new face of pharma? AI is rewriting drug development playbook

No labs, no needles: AI listens to your voice and detects Asthma

Why wait years? This AI finds and optimizes drugs in record time

AI’s new hustle: Sell products before they’re real

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025