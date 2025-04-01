Empowering Andhra Pradesh: The P4 Initiative's Impact
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced the 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' programme, encouraging affluent individuals to support underprivileged families. The initiative aims to uplift the bottom 20 per cent of society through mentorship, financial support, and empowerment, aligning with government efforts to eradicate poverty.
In Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched an innovative initiative named 'P4 - Margadarsi Bangaru Kutumbam' to combat poverty at the grassroots level.
This programme, initiated in Bapatla district, pairs affluent residents with underprivileged families, fostering a supportive relationship to offer guidance and financial assistance.
The P4 programme seeks to elevate the bottom 20 per cent of society with mentorship from the affluent top 10 per cent, receiving both state recognition and rewards for successful partnerships.
