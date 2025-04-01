Mexico and U.S. Collaborate on Extradition of Alleged Drug Traffickers

In a significant development, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed on Tuesday the presence of further lists containing names of alleged drug traffickers bound for extradition to the United States.

Highlighting strong bilateral ties, Sheinbaum stressed Mexico's readiness to collaborate with the United States, its largest trading partner, on this critical matter.

This announcement underscores the commitment of both nations to combat cross-border crime, aiming to fortify international relations and enhance regional security efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)