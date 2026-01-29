World Bank Group President, Odisha CM discuss strengthening cooperation in key sectors

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said he discussed strengthening cooperation in key sectors with visiting World Bank Group President Ajay Banga. Majhi and Banga met at state secretariat Lokseva Bhavan here. ''Today, I had a productive meeting with Sri Ajay Banga Ji, President of the World Bank Group. We discussed strengthening cooperation in key sectors, promoting inclusive and sustainable growth, enhancing infrastructure, improving social outcomes, and skilling our youth for jobs,'' Majhi said in a post on X. The CM said he highlighted Odisha's flagship initiatives and reforms that have attracted ''Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments, creating employment opportunities, especially for youth and women''. ''The World Bank appreciated Odisha's focus on skill development and initiatives like the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC). He reaffirmed support through technical assistance, policy guidance, and partnerships, emphasising institutional capacity and public-private collaboration. ''We agreed to explore new avenues aligned with 'Odisha Vision 2036 & 2047: Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat'. This partnership will accelerate growth, expand opportunities, and strengthen Odisha's journey towards a prosperous and resilient future,'' Majhi said. During the meeting, Majhi also shared with the World Bank team that Odisha has reformed acts and rules to make it business friendly, and attracted huge investments. Banga said the World Bank will support India's national programme to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country to help the youth gain job-ready skills, an official release said. Earlier in the day, Banga interacted with media representatives during his tour of the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) in Bhubaneswar.

