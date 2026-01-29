Tragic Plane Crash Claims Deputy Chief Minister's Life: An Urgent Call for Cooperation and Safety Measures

In the wake of a tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has called for swift action and thorough collaboration from the Maharashtra government.

Minister Naidu penned a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging assistance with site access, local administration support, and coordination with ground agencies. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is leading an official probe into the crash at Baramati airport, with findings to be shared with state authorities.

The disaster occurred when Pawar's flight, departing from Mumbai, crashed near the edge of Baramati's tabletop airstrip. In response, Fadnavis requested a detailed inquiry and preventive measures, to which Naidu responded by assuring regulatory actions based on the investigation's results in cooperation with aviation bodies.