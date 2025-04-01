Left Menu

Aadhaar Face Authentication Sees Record Growth in 2025

The Aadhaar Face Authentication solution, developed by UIDAI, has experienced significant growth, with over 78% of transactions occurring in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The AI and ML-based system has been adopted by various sectors, promoting seamless identification and aiding the distribution of government services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:34 IST
Aadhaar Face Authentication Sees Record Growth in 2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aadhaar Face Authentication solution, engineered by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) using AI and machine learning, has seen a remarkable surge, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Notably, over 78% of its total transactions were conducted in the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

Since its rollout in October 2022, the solution has facilitated over 130.5 crore transactions, with nearly 102 crore occurring in the 2024-25 fiscal year. From January to March alone, 39.5 crore transactions were recorded, highlighting its growing acceptance across various sectors, such as fintech, finance, and telecommunications.

Government programs, including PM Awas (Urban) and PM-Kisan, are leveraging this technology for efficient benefit distribution. Currently, 102 entities utilize this secure, contactless technology, available on Android and iOS, proving beneficial for users with fingerprint quality issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025