Aadhaar Face Authentication Sees Record Growth in 2025

The Aadhaar Face Authentication solution, engineered by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) using AI and machine learning, has seen a remarkable surge, according to the Ministry of Electronics and IT. Notably, over 78% of its total transactions were conducted in the financial year ending 31 March 2025.

Since its rollout in October 2022, the solution has facilitated over 130.5 crore transactions, with nearly 102 crore occurring in the 2024-25 fiscal year. From January to March alone, 39.5 crore transactions were recorded, highlighting its growing acceptance across various sectors, such as fintech, finance, and telecommunications.

Government programs, including PM Awas (Urban) and PM-Kisan, are leveraging this technology for efficient benefit distribution. Currently, 102 entities utilize this secure, contactless technology, available on Android and iOS, proving beneficial for users with fingerprint quality issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)