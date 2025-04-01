Left Menu

Gujarat Champions: Thakor and Chauhan Shine at Special Olympics

Gujarat athletes Asha Thakor and Pinkal Chauhan won bronze in floorball at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. Their achievements highlight Gujarat's robust sports culture and programs like the Khel Mahakumbh, initiated by PM Modi, to nurture talented athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 20:44 IST
Asha Thakor and Pinkal Chauhan, athletes with Intellectual Disabilities (Photo/Gujarat CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two athletes from Gujarat, Asha Thakor and Pinkal Chauhan, have brought pride to India by securing bronze medals in floorball at the prestigious Special Olympics World Winter Games held in Turin, Italy, according to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office on Tuesday.

This indoor sport, akin to hockey, utilizes a lightweight plastic ball and specialized carbon fibre sticks. The event, which ran from March 8 to 15, 2025, witnessed the participation of 30 Indian athletes across various disciplines. Thakor and Chauhan's commendable performance in floorball is a testament to their skill and dedication.

The Khel Mahakumbh initiative, an exclusive sports event for Divyang athletes in Gujarat, has played a pivotal role in carving a path to success for these athletes. Launched in 2010 by then-Chief Minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mahakumbh aims to enhance sports awareness and cultivate a vibrant sports culture. The event has expanded considerably, with 71,30,834 participants in the 2024-25 edition, from an initial 16.50 lakh in 2010. Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat introduced the 2022-2027 Sports Policy to further develop its sports infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

