Argentina's Grain Export Surge: $1.88 Billion in March Revenue

In an impressive economic feat, Argentina's agriculture sector reported a significant boost in grain export revenues for March, totaling $1.88 billion. This marks a 20% increase from the same period last year, as per the CIARA-CEC chamber of oilseed and grain crushers and exporters.

This rise can be attributed to the libertarian government under Javier Milei, which began reducing export taxes in January. The first-quarter revenues surged to $6.135 billion, registering a 26% increase over last year's figures, according to CIARA-CEC's report.

CIARA-CEC noted that March's inflow was a product of reduced export taxes, stipulated under Decree 38/25. However, March exports fell by 15% from February, amid reduced market fluidity. Critical players like soybeans, soybean oil, meal, corn, and wheat had temporary tax reductions extended to June, to encourage local sales.

