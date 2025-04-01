Siemens Energy India: New Leadership Navigates Future

Siemens Energy India is entering a new phase of leadership with the introduction of its refreshed board following a recent demerger from Siemens Ltd. Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Siemens, has been appointed as the chairman of Siemens Energy India's new board of directors, announced on Tuesday.

Guilherme Mendonca has taken the lead as Managing Director and CEO, while Harish Shekar steps into the role of Executive Director and CFO. Their appointments mark significant leadership changes aimed at advancing the entity's growth following its demerger, effective as of March 25, 2025.

The board also welcomes independent directors including Ketan Dalal, Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, and Swati Salgaocar, with non-executive directors from Siemens AG taking pivotal roles. The implications of this leadership shift set the stage for Siemens Energy India's future developments and its anticipated market listing within the year.

