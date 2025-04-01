Dowry Dispute: Newlywed's Sit-in at In-laws in A to Z Colony

A newlywed woman, Shalini Singhal, has been staging a sit-in protest outside her in-laws' residence in A to Z Colony since March 30. The sit-in follows an alleged dowry demand of Rs 50 lakh by her husband, Pranav Singhal, and his family, which they firmly deny.

Shalini, aged 30, married Pranav, aged 32, on February 2 this year. The couple went on a honeymoon to Indonesia on February 15, returning to live together until Holi in March. Post-Holi, upon her return on March 30, she faced a locked door and refusal of entry, sparking the ongoing protest.

Pranav Singhal has refuted allegations of demanding dowry, expressing that his family fears for their safety in light of Shalini's threats, referencing the infamous Meerut blue drum incident. Despite media attention, New Mandi Circle Officer Rupali Rao stated that no formal complaint has been filed by Shalini yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)