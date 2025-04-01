Left Menu

Dowry Dispute: Newlywed's Sit-in at In-laws in A to Z Colony

Shalini Singhal, a newlywed, has been denied entry into her in-laws' house allegedly due to a Rs 50 lakh dowry demand. The conflict began post-Holi when her husband, Pranav Singhal, and his family refused her entry. Pranav denied the dowry claim and voiced safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-04-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 23:05 IST
Dowry Dispute: Newlywed's Sit-in at In-laws in A to Z Colony
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A newlywed woman, Shalini Singhal, has been staging a sit-in protest outside her in-laws' residence in A to Z Colony since March 30. The sit-in follows an alleged dowry demand of Rs 50 lakh by her husband, Pranav Singhal, and his family, which they firmly deny.

Shalini, aged 30, married Pranav, aged 32, on February 2 this year. The couple went on a honeymoon to Indonesia on February 15, returning to live together until Holi in March. Post-Holi, upon her return on March 30, she faced a locked door and refusal of entry, sparking the ongoing protest.

Pranav Singhal has refuted allegations of demanding dowry, expressing that his family fears for their safety in light of Shalini's threats, referencing the infamous Meerut blue drum incident. Despite media attention, New Mandi Circle Officer Rupali Rao stated that no formal complaint has been filed by Shalini yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025