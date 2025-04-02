Syria's Power Crisis: Nationwide Blackout Shines Light on Energy Struggles

A nationwide power outage plunged Syria into darkness on Tuesday night, caused by malfunctions at multiple points in the national grid. This was confirmed by a spokesperson from the energy ministry, speaking to Reuters.

As technical teams worked to resolve the outages, electricity was gradually restored to the provinces of Homs, Hama, and Tartous. The director general of the public establishment for transmitting and distributing electricity expressed hope that the rest of the country would follow soon, as reported by the state news agency SANA.

Syria has long been plagued by severe power shortages, with state-supplied electricity available for only a few hours each day. Damaged infrastructure remains a key issue, compounded by the cessation of oil deliveries from Iran following political changes. Efforts to alleviate the crisis include importing electricity from Jordan and deploying floating power barges from Turkey and Qatar.

