Left Menu

Syria's Power Crisis: Nationwide Blackout Shines Light on Energy Struggles

Syria experienced a nationwide power outage due to malfunctions in the national grid. While efforts are underway to restore power, persistent energy shortages remain a major challenge. Limited state-supplied electricity, disrupted oil supplies, and plans to import electricity highlight the ongoing energy crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 02:08 IST
Syria's Power Crisis: Nationwide Blackout Shines Light on Energy Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A nationwide power outage plunged Syria into darkness on Tuesday night, caused by malfunctions at multiple points in the national grid. This was confirmed by a spokesperson from the energy ministry, speaking to Reuters.

As technical teams worked to resolve the outages, electricity was gradually restored to the provinces of Homs, Hama, and Tartous. The director general of the public establishment for transmitting and distributing electricity expressed hope that the rest of the country would follow soon, as reported by the state news agency SANA.

Syria has long been plagued by severe power shortages, with state-supplied electricity available for only a few hours each day. Damaged infrastructure remains a key issue, compounded by the cessation of oil deliveries from Iran following political changes. Efforts to alleviate the crisis include importing electricity from Jordan and deploying floating power barges from Turkey and Qatar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025