Cross-Border Police Operation Foils Cow Slaughter Gang

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh police collaborated to dismantle a gang involved in cow slaughter, uncovering 13 carcasses at their border. Eight suspects, including notorious criminals, have been arrested. The discovery triggered public outrage, and authorities are tightening investigations to apprehend more suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:18 IST
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, police forces from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have dismantled a notorious gang involved in cow and buffalo slaughter. This joint operation followed the grim discovery of 13 carcasses at the Uttarakhand-Himachal border, leading to the arrest of eight suspects, including a history-sheeter and a gangster with a known criminal background.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh of the Dehradun district informed ANI about the incident, which occurred near the shared border, sparking widespread anger among animal rights groups and the public. "The carcasses were discovered in the Yamuna River passing through Vikasnagar, adjacent to Himachal Pradesh," Singh revealed during a high-level meeting aimed at strategizing an effective response with Himachal authorities.

Leveraging gathered intelligence, a specialized police unit apprehended eight individuals in Dehradun, while Sirmaur police also nabbed two suspects. SSP Singh emphasized the sensitivity of the case, confirming ongoing investigations to capture additional individuals involved. The operation underscores the states' resolve to combat the illegal cow slaughter trade, governed by varied state laws and entwined with complex socio-economic factors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

