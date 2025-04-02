Left Menu

Crackdown at the Border: Police Forces Unite to Bust Cow-Slaughter Gang

A joint police operation between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh led to the arrest of a cow-slaughter gang near their border. This operation, involving eight arrests, underscores the sensitivity of the issue in India where cow slaughter laws vary by state. The investigation continues as agencies seek more perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:19 IST
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A coordinated effort by the police from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh has resulted in the dismantling of a gang involved in cow and buffalo slaughter. The police found 13 carcasses at the border, leading to the arrest of eight individuals, including a notorious criminal and repeat offender.

The Senior Superintendent of Police in Dehradun, Ajay Singh, stated that the discovery near the Uttarakhand-Himachal border provoked significant public outcry and mobilized animal rights activists. A high-level meeting with officials from Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, was convened to develop a strategic approach following the incident.

Subsequent intelligence operations by a specialized police team led to the arrests in Dehradun, while coordinating efforts resulted in further arrests in Sirmaur. SSP Singh emphasized the case's sensitive nature and affirmed the continuation of investigations to apprehend additional suspects.

This joint operation underscores the dedication of police forces in both states to combat illegal cow slaughter, a practice regulated by variously strict state laws influenced by religious and cultural sentiments.

The incident reflects ongoing debates on law enforcement policies, economic impacts, and human rights associated with cow slaughter in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

