Congressman Urges Action on Revoked US Student Visas

In a significant political move, Congress MP Manish Tewari has tabled an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking a crucial discussion on the revocation of student visas issued to Indian nationals by US authorities. Tewari's motion calls for suspending Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other scheduled parliamentary business to address this pressing issue.

The motion states that a substantial number of Indian students in the United States have had their visas revoked, raising concerns among students and their families who have made hefty investments in education abroad. Tewari emphasized that the visa cancellations, often without clear explanations or a transparent appeal process, have sparked anxiety and threatened the academic pursuits of many Indian students.

Tewari's notice underscores the broader implications for India's educational and diplomatic interests, urging the government to protect the rights of Indian students overseas. As Parliament meets today, this motion stands amid a legislative agenda that includes the presentation of the Waqf Amendment Bill by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)