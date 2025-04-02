Left Menu

Building Skills and Empathy: Empowering the Autistic Workforce

Experts highlight the need for skill training and empathy as crucial for empowering people with autism. With prevalence increasing globally, firms need to adopt autism-friendly policies. Foundations like Deepranjani empower autistic individuals through vocational training across multimedia, bakery, spice making, handicrafts, and tailoring. Early identification and societal empathy are key.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-04-2025 11:03 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:30 IST
Building Skills and Empathy: Empowering the Autistic Workforce
US Unemployment Claims Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Domain experts stress the importance of providing skill training and empathy to individuals with autism, as these elements are essential in securing gainful employment. The prevalence of neurodevelopmental disorders is rising globally, with autism affecting one in 100 children, according to the WHO, says psychotherapist Minu Budhia.

Budhia emphasizes the need for organizations to focus on skill building within a sensory-friendly environment and create inclusive workspaces for autistic individuals. She articulates that empathy should involve recognizing their strengths and providing the necessary support for them to thrive in a neurotypical world.

Rehabilitation psychologist Amrita Panda, from the Deepranjani Foundation, advocates for vocational training in multimedia, bakery, spice making, handicrafts, and tailoring – areas they have identified to empower autistic individuals towards sustainable employment. Panda highlights that societal attitudinal shifts, fueled by empathy rather than sympathy, can significantly enhance the lives of those with autism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025