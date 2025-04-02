Building Skills and Empathy: Empowering the Autistic Workforce

Domain experts stress the importance of providing skill training and empathy to individuals with autism, as these elements are essential in securing gainful employment. The prevalence of neurodevelopmental disorders is rising globally, with autism affecting one in 100 children, according to the WHO, says psychotherapist Minu Budhia.

Budhia emphasizes the need for organizations to focus on skill building within a sensory-friendly environment and create inclusive workspaces for autistic individuals. She articulates that empathy should involve recognizing their strengths and providing the necessary support for them to thrive in a neurotypical world.

Rehabilitation psychologist Amrita Panda, from the Deepranjani Foundation, advocates for vocational training in multimedia, bakery, spice making, handicrafts, and tailoring – areas they have identified to empower autistic individuals towards sustainable employment. Panda highlights that societal attitudinal shifts, fueled by empathy rather than sympathy, can significantly enhance the lives of those with autism.

(With inputs from agencies.)