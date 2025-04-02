Delhi Hosts Thanksgiving for Waqf Bill Introduction Amid Festivities

The Janata Muslim Committee in Delhi is set to host a thanksgiving event at the Ghalib Academy in Hazrat Nizamuddin, orchestrating a celebration over the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament. Prominent as the chief guest is Jamal Siddiqui, the National President of BJP's Minority Morcha.

The event is anticipated to draw a large Muslim crowd, exhilarated by traditional music and celebrations. Concurrently, Minority Morcha officials from the BJP will spearhead nationwide programs to acquaint the Muslim populace with the bill's ramifications. The Waqf Amendment Bill seeks to enhance the management and administration of waqf properties.

The bill's intent, as articulated by Jamal Siddiqui, is to reform the Waqf Act, thereby instilling greater accountability and transparency within Waqf boards. It promises to reclaim misappropriated waqf properties and serve the broader public interest. Siddiqui asserts that the bill will empower millions of Muslims by addressing key concerns and ensuring better representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims on waqf boards.

In a show of support, the Morcha will conduct educational events about the Waqf Amendment Bill within the Muslim community. Siddiqui has declared that the day of the bill's passage will be celebrated as Waqf Muslim Welfare Day, marking a pivotal moment for Muslim empowerment. The Waqf Amendment Bill will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, with both the BJP and Congress instructing their MPs to attend. Lacking bipartisan cooperation, the bill's fate will ultimately rely on majority votes.

