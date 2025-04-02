Left Menu

Sanjay Raut Condemns Waqf Bill, Accuses BJP of Political Chaos

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut sharply criticized the BJP's Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the party of inciting chaos in Parliament and questioning the bill's true popularity. He alleged the bill serves political purposes in Bihar and raises concerns over land grabs for industrialists.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the BJP and its allies of orchestrating chaos in Parliament, which he claims could jeopardize voting proceedings. Raut questioned the legitimacy of the bill's claimed popularity.

He dismissed government assertions regarding the bill's acceptance, suggesting it serves as a political tool ahead of Bihar elections. Raut emphasized that the bill's introduction aims to destabilize Nitish Kumar's leadership, ultimately consolidating BJP's power in the state.

In addition to discussing the political strategies behind the bill, Raut expressed skepticism over its intentions, hinting at potential land acquisitions for industrialists. He reiterated doubts about the Parliamentary voting process, drawing parallels to disruptions seen during the Women's Bill discussions.

