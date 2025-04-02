Waqf Bill Amendments Stir up Political Battle

The Waqf Amendment Bill has incited a political battle, with Union Minister Chirag Paswan and the Lok Janshakti Party endorsing the changes for their transparency-centric approach. Paswan stated, "The amendments are positive, reflecting a commitment to transparency. Our suggestions were accepted, and we support the bill."

Contrarily, Congress MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring voiced opposition, arguing that the Joint Parliamentary Committee had failed to consider all viewpoints. "We will oppose the bill. The JPC should have heard everyone. The All INDIA bloc leaders will fight against it," Warring remarked.

Amidst this, religious leaders like Swami Jitendranand Saraswati and Syed Naseruddin Chishty have shown support, hopeful that the bill will uplift communities. Saraswati noted, "Every sadhu and saint anticipates the bill's passage." Chishty added, "People are hopeful for a positive outcome, with the government accepting main objections."

(With inputs from agencies.)