Supreme Court Orders Transfer of Bihar Bridge Collapse Case to Patna High Court

The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, mandated the transfer of a public interest litigation (PIL) concerning several bridge collapses in Bihar to the Patna High Court. Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar requested the High Court to expedite proceedings with periodic hearings.

The directives include the transfer of all related files to the Patna High Court within three weeks. The High Court is tasked with overseeing actions by Bihar state and the National Highway Authority of India to ensure robust maintenance and construction of bridges.

This PIL, initiated by Advocate Brajesh Singh, demands that the Bihar government perform a comprehensive structural audit on all bridges, demolishing or reinforcing vulnerable ones as necessary. The Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction with the responses from state officials, highlighting insufficient action on the accountability front.

