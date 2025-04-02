Waqf Amendment Bill: A Historic Legislative Shift

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): In a significant development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan praised the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday, highlighting its potential to benefit the Muslim community as an 'Eidi' gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for many years.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party National President, Chirag Paswan, also lauded the bill, emphasizing the amendments' goal of increasing transparency. The Lok Sabha reviewed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, incorporating Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations, alongside the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Amidst objections from Congress, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bills. While Congress demanded more time for amendments, Speaker Om Birla assured fair consideration. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed cabinet approval of the amendments, aligning with the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report.

Rijiju stressed the bill's nationwide importance, aiming to transform waqf administration while opposing voices label the reforms politically motivated. Introduced in Lok Sabha last August, the bill addresses the 1995 Act's limitations, optimizing waqf property management with technological integration to streamline processes.

