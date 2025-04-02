Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Bill: A Historic Legislative Shift

The Indian government introduces the Waqf Amendment Bill, aiming to enhance transparency and efficiency in managing waqf properties. Supported by PM Narendra Modi and BJP, the bill faces opposition from Congress. It promises to provide long-term benefits to the Muslim community and improve administrative processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 13:59 IST
Waqf Amendment Bill: A Historic Legislative Shift
BJP MP Ravi Kishan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): In a significant development, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Kishan praised the Waqf Amendment Bill on Wednesday, highlighting its potential to benefit the Muslim community as an 'Eidi' gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for many years.

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party National President, Chirag Paswan, also lauded the bill, emphasizing the amendments' goal of increasing transparency. The Lok Sabha reviewed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, incorporating Joint Parliamentary Committee recommendations, alongside the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024.

Amidst objections from Congress, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the bills. While Congress demanded more time for amendments, Speaker Om Birla assured fair consideration. Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed cabinet approval of the amendments, aligning with the Joint Parliamentary Committee's report.

Rijiju stressed the bill's nationwide importance, aiming to transform waqf administration while opposing voices label the reforms politically motivated. Introduced in Lok Sabha last August, the bill addresses the 1995 Act's limitations, optimizing waqf property management with technological integration to streamline processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025