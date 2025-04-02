Empowering Sugarcane Farmers: A Digital Transformation

The Sugarcane Development Council is revolutionizing agricultural training by embracing digital platforms, notably Facebook Live, to train over nine lakh sugarcane farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Official statements underline the initiative's role in boosting the state's leading position in sugarcane production.

Since February 2024, the Council's programs have reached over 15 lakh farmers, extending beyond Uttar Pradesh to regions like Uttarakhand and even into Nepal, demonstrating the expansive reach of their efforts.

By incorporating insights from sugarcane research institutions, these sessions provide farmers with advanced farming techniques and real-time problem-solving support, alongside addressing core issues such as payment and seed availability, cementing Uttar Pradesh's status at the forefront of sugarcane production.

