CIL Expands Global Reach with Lithium Ventures

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is strategically expanding its global footprint by exploring lithium mining possibilities in Argentina and Australia, as confirmed by Chairman P M Prasad. These critical minerals are essential in clean energy technology development, including electric cars.

Prasad highlighted significant government-to-government interactions in Argentina, with teams visiting the country multiple times. The search for lithium extends to Australia, focusing on sustainably meeting the rising demand for electric vehicle batteries.

Despite global expansions, CIL assures there will be no coal shortages this year, with 106 million tonnes of stock available. The company plans to increase coal output targets while minimally adjusting coal prices to support the Coal Mines Pension Scheme.

