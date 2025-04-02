S Ramann Appointed as Chairperson of PFRDA

S Ramann has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), the government announced.

This decision was made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, replacing Deepak Mohanty when his term concludes in May 2025. Ramann, a Deputy Comptroller & Auditor General, will serve a five-year term, or until he reaches the age of 65, whichever comes first.

Ramann brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, including Chairman and Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Managing Director and CEO of National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), and leadership positions in SEBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)