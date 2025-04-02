Left Menu

Contentious Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Heated Debate in Lok Sabha

The Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, introduced by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, has sparked controversy in the Lok Sabha. Congress MP Imran Masood criticized the bill as anti-Constitutional, questioning the feasibility of registering Waqf properties within six months when it wasn't done in the past decade.

Updated: 02-04-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 18:18 IST
In a charged session of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress's Imran Masood strongly opposed the newly introduced Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, labeling it "anti-Constitutional." Masood questioned the government's proposal to register Waqf properties within six months, a task he noted wasn't achieved over the last ten years.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, responsible for introducing the bill, argued that India boasts the highest number of Waqf properties globally, yet these have not effectively contributed to the development of the Muslim community. He emphasized the need for education, medical treatment, and skill development derived from these properties as essential for national progress.

Rijiju highlighted past growth in Waqf properties and their income, stressing a broader and more inclusive representation on the Waqf Board. He touted the introduction of a centralized database to enhance transparency and efficiency in property management, proposing amendments for women and non-Muslims' inclusion in the Waqf Council.

