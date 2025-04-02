Germany's BDI Defends Corporate Autonomy

Germany's BDI industry lobby group has issued a call to action, urging firms based in Germany to maintain their steadfast commitment to established corporate principles. This comes amidst what it describes as an overreach by the U.S. government, which is pushing its embassies to ensure compliance by contractors with U.S.-led Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs overseas.

According to the BDI, the efforts of the U.S. government to enforce political ideas beyond its own jurisdiction have been met with considerable skepticism. The BDI argues that corporate principles should remain consistent, irrespective of which government holds power in different countries.

Stressing the importance of legal compliance, the association further emphasized that firms need to operate within the legal frameworks of the countries in which they are situated, while still adhering to their foundational principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)