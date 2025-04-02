Karnataka High Court Orders Suspension of Bike Taxis

The High Court of Karnataka has firmly directed the state government to suspend bike taxi services within six weeks. This decision affects major players such as Uber India Systems Pvt Ltd and Ani Technologies Pvt Ltd, who sought approval for converting two-wheelers into transport vehicles in 2022.

Justice B.M. Shyam Prasad has dismissed related applications and instructed Ola, Uber, and Rapido to cease their bike taxi operations. According to the court, the state government is currently unable to grant necessary permissions.

During the hearings, it was revealed that Ola, Uber, and Rapido were operating bike taxis under an interim court order, with the arrangement valid for a limited time. The court emphasized the state's responsibility to establish guidelines under Section 93 of the Motor Vehicle Act of 1988 and relevant rules. The state argued the illegality of these operations, citing the non-commercial classification of bikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)