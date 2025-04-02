EBRD's Bold Commitment: 1 Billion Euros to Rebuild Ukraine's Power Sector

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced plans to invest approximately 1 billion euros this year to assist in the rebuilding of Ukraine's war-damaged energy infrastructure and enhance energy resilience. EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone revealed ongoing efforts, emphasizing the critical importance of energy security.

Russian missile and drone strikes over more than three years have severely impacted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts and significant damage to generation and transmission facilities. Patrone highlighted the EBRD's pivotal role as a lender dedicated to supporting Ukraine's energy sector, with 2 billion euros already invested.

Significant advancements in renewable energy integration are also on the horizon, including solar and wind projects. Cooperation with the state energy firm Naftogaz on a financing package to purchase natural gas for the upcoming winter is underway. By 2025, investment in Ukraine is expected to rise substantially, reaching around 3 billion euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)