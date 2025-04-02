EBRD's Bold Commitment: 1 Billion Euros to Rebuild Ukraine's Power Sector
The EBRD is earmarking 1 billion euros for Ukraine's energy sector in 2021, following substantial damage from Russia's attacks. As a key lender, the EBRD aims to bolster energy security and expand renewable energy projects. Efforts include collaboration with Naftogaz to secure natural gas for winter.
- Country:
- Ukraine
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced plans to invest approximately 1 billion euros this year to assist in the rebuilding of Ukraine's war-damaged energy infrastructure and enhance energy resilience. EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone revealed ongoing efforts, emphasizing the critical importance of energy security.
Russian missile and drone strikes over more than three years have severely impacted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts and significant damage to generation and transmission facilities. Patrone highlighted the EBRD's pivotal role as a lender dedicated to supporting Ukraine's energy sector, with 2 billion euros already invested.
Significant advancements in renewable energy integration are also on the horizon, including solar and wind projects. Cooperation with the state energy firm Naftogaz on a financing package to purchase natural gas for the upcoming winter is underway. By 2025, investment in Ukraine is expected to rise substantially, reaching around 3 billion euros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Belize Advances Renewable Energy Future with Utility-Scale Solar Project Backed by IFC and Global Partners
Naftogaz and Orlen Ink Major LNG Supply Deal
Hazoor Multi Projects Ltd Expands into Renewable Energy
Odisha's Solar Surge: Government Unveils Ambitious Renewable Energy Plan
India's Renewable Energy Sector: Navigating Global Regulatory Challenges