Left Menu

EBRD's Bold Commitment: 1 Billion Euros to Rebuild Ukraine's Power Sector

The EBRD is earmarking 1 billion euros for Ukraine's energy sector in 2021, following substantial damage from Russia's attacks. As a key lender, the EBRD aims to bolster energy security and expand renewable energy projects. Efforts include collaboration with Naftogaz to secure natural gas for winter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:48 IST
EBRD's Bold Commitment: 1 Billion Euros to Rebuild Ukraine's Power Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced plans to invest approximately 1 billion euros this year to assist in the rebuilding of Ukraine's war-damaged energy infrastructure and enhance energy resilience. EBRD Vice President Matteo Patrone revealed ongoing efforts, emphasizing the critical importance of energy security.

Russian missile and drone strikes over more than three years have severely impacted Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to blackouts and significant damage to generation and transmission facilities. Patrone highlighted the EBRD's pivotal role as a lender dedicated to supporting Ukraine's energy sector, with 2 billion euros already invested.

Significant advancements in renewable energy integration are also on the horizon, including solar and wind projects. Cooperation with the state energy firm Naftogaz on a financing package to purchase natural gas for the upcoming winter is underway. By 2025, investment in Ukraine is expected to rise substantially, reaching around 3 billion euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025