Punjab's United Front: A Collective Movement Against Drugs

In a heartfelt appeal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann sparked a call to action against the rampant drug menace in the state, urging it to become a widespread, collective effort rather than just a police operation.

Mann acknowledged the crucial role of Punjabi youth, applauding their commitment and that of village panchayats for proactively passing resolutions aimed at eradicating drugs from their localities.

Highlighting former Delhi leadership's breakthrough approaches, Mann emphasized that ridding Punjab of drugs required not just a crackdown on supply but also rehabilitation plans for addicts, ensuring their reintegration into society with education and job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)