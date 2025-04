Iran and Russia: Collaborative Efforts in Nuclear Negotiations

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Ryabkov to discuss ongoing negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program. The state-run RIA news agency reported the meeting, citing the Iranian embassy in Moscow.

While the agency did not divulge specifics, it noted a mutual agreement for maintaining close consultations aimed at formulating a joint framework. Such a framework seeks to resolve existing contradictions and potentially lift sanctions against Iran.

This development marks a continued collaboration between Tehran and Moscow in addressing international concerns regarding Iran's nuclear activities.

