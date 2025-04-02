Canadian Jews Grapple with Manischewitz Wine Shortage Amid U.S. Tariff Fallout

For Canadian Jews, like their counterparts in the United States, Manischewitz kosher wine is a staple for Passover and other religious celebrations. However, many now face a challenge: finding the New York-made drink for the wine-heavy spring holiday. This shortage stems from Canadian government retailers and wholesalers responding to U.S. tariffs and annexation threats by pulling American products from their shelves.

The impact of Trump's tariff actions and annexation talk is palpable, causing distress to Canadian consumers and U.S. beverage companies like Manischewitz owner E & J Gallo Winery. Simultaneously, it presents opportunities for Canadian competitors. Many Canadian consumers are joining the 'Buy Canadian' movement, shunning U.S.-made goods. However, for specialized products like the sweet Manischewitz kosher wine, retailers assert there is no true alternative available.

Amidst these developments, stores with existing stocks have quickly sold out of Manischewitz wine. While attempts are being made to substitute U.S. products with Israeli options, the concern over high food prices remains. For Canadian Jews keeping kosher, the issue extends beyond holiday essentials to encompass broader economic implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)