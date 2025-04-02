Left Menu

Power Struggle: Discoms Deny Allegations Amid Growing Demand

Power distribution companies BSES and Tata Power-DDL deny reports of power cuts in Delhi. They attribute the allegations to misinformation, assuring preparations for increased demand this summer. The companies emphasize their readiness and commitment to address any issues immediately, countering claims with operational data and upcoming measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:32 IST
Power Struggle: Discoms Deny Allegations Amid Growing Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Power distribution companies BSES and Tata Power-DDL have refuted recent allegations of power outages in the city, labeling them as misleading and inaccurate.

The accusations, fueled by AAP leader Atishi's comments and social media reports, target the city's current administration's electricity management. Despite this, BSES and Tata Power-DDL maintain their 24/7 Quick Response Teams efficiently handle any disruptions.

With summer approaching, discoms are preparing for an anticipated surge in electricity consumption, expected to reach historic levels according to experts. Both companies assure they're equipped to meet the challenge, highlighting strategic agreements and infrastructure upgrades to secure supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025