Power Struggle: Discoms Deny Allegations Amid Growing Demand
Power distribution companies BSES and Tata Power-DDL deny reports of power cuts in Delhi. They attribute the allegations to misinformation, assuring preparations for increased demand this summer. The companies emphasize their readiness and commitment to address any issues immediately, countering claims with operational data and upcoming measures.
Power distribution companies BSES and Tata Power-DDL have refuted recent allegations of power outages in the city, labeling them as misleading and inaccurate.
The accusations, fueled by AAP leader Atishi's comments and social media reports, target the city's current administration's electricity management. Despite this, BSES and Tata Power-DDL maintain their 24/7 Quick Response Teams efficiently handle any disruptions.
With summer approaching, discoms are preparing for an anticipated surge in electricity consumption, expected to reach historic levels according to experts. Both companies assure they're equipped to meet the challenge, highlighting strategic agreements and infrastructure upgrades to secure supply.
