Stock Market Rebounds Amid Anticipated Tariff Announcements

U.S. stock markets regained ground on Wednesday, ending a volatile session on a positive note ahead of President Donald Trump's much-anticipated tariff announcements. The indexes have been under pressure in recent weeks as investors speculate about the scope and impact of the potential trade measures on the global economy.

In the lead-up to the announcement, President Trump maintained ambiguity regarding the details of the tariffs, fueling investor uncertainty. Reports suggest Trump may impose a 20% universal tariff, aimed at balancing the U.S.'s lower rates with those of other nations. Such measures could significantly influence corporate supply chains and earnings.

Meanwhile, Tesla stocks saw a rebound after earlier losses, amid reports of CEO Elon Musk's impending departure from government advisory roles. The broader market, including the Dow Jones and the S&P 500, also reflected modest gains. Analysts continue to monitor upcoming economic indicators and Federal Reserve actions closely as traders weigh the possibility of rate cuts despite potential inflationary pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)