Congress MP Demands Urgent Lok Sabha Discussion on US Tariffs

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has moved for an adjournment in the Lok Sabha to discuss the economic impact of US President Trump's decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports. Gogoi warns these tariffs could severely hinder key sectors, calling for immediate government action to protect Indian trade interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 10:26 IST
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move on Thursday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi filed an adjournment motion within the Lok Sabha, seeking immediate discourse on the United States' imposition of retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports. This action comes in response to US President Donald Trump's recent announcement of a substantial 26 per cent tariff reciprocal measure on Indian goods. The President cited the rationale of combating high import duties and trade barriers imposed by India.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Gogoi, in his formal communication to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General, underscored the critical economic implications these tariffs portend. He highlighted the adverse effects on price-sensitive sectors, such as textiles, jewelry, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, which are poised to face debilitating competitive challenges in the American marketplace.

With a stark comparison of India's reciprocal tariff rates, notably higher than those of China, Japan, and South Korea, Gogoi warned of potential discouragement to foreign investment and technological stagnation. His statement urged the government to delineate a strategic approach to counteract these tariffs' impacts, thus safeguarding the nation's trade interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

