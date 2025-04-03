Left Menu

Global Ripples: Trump's 10% Tariff Sparks Trade Turbulence

President Trump's announcement of a 10% tariff on most imports intensifies a global trade war, impacting stock markets and prompting countermeasures from China and the EU. The move threatens economic stability, with potential price hikes in goods and a risk of recession. Trump's policy faces criticism domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:06 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:06 IST
Global Ripples: Trump's 10% Tariff Sparks Trade Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, President Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on most imports to the United States, targeting dozens of countries, and escalating a global trade war that could throttle economic growth and hike inflation. The announcement, made in the White House Rose Garden, has already sent stock markets into a nosedive and sparked international criticism.

Key global players, including China and the European Union, have vowed to retaliate, highlighting concerns about the negative impact on global trade and the end of decades-long trade liberalization. The tariffs, which affect even longstanding U.S. allies, aim to boost domestic manufacturing jobs but risk heightening recession fears.

Economists warn of potential hikes in consumer goods prices, spelling financial strain for average households. The contentious tariffs have stirred debate within U.S. political circles and beyond, as retaliatory measures and further economic disruption loom on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025