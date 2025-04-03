Global Ripples: Trump's 10% Tariff Sparks Trade Turbulence
President Trump's announcement of a 10% tariff on most imports intensifies a global trade war, impacting stock markets and prompting countermeasures from China and the EU. The move threatens economic stability, with potential price hikes in goods and a risk of recession. Trump's policy faces criticism domestically and internationally.
In a bold move, President Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on most imports to the United States, targeting dozens of countries, and escalating a global trade war that could throttle economic growth and hike inflation. The announcement, made in the White House Rose Garden, has already sent stock markets into a nosedive and sparked international criticism.
Key global players, including China and the European Union, have vowed to retaliate, highlighting concerns about the negative impact on global trade and the end of decades-long trade liberalization. The tariffs, which affect even longstanding U.S. allies, aim to boost domestic manufacturing jobs but risk heightening recession fears.
Economists warn of potential hikes in consumer goods prices, spelling financial strain for average households. The contentious tariffs have stirred debate within U.S. political circles and beyond, as retaliatory measures and further economic disruption loom on the horizon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
